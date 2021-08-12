Crime

Man shot, critically injured by roommate in Tacoma

A man is suspected of shooting his roommate in the 5600 block of South K Street on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.
A man was shot and critically injured by his roommate Wednesday night, police said.

Officers were called about 8:20 p.m. to the 5600 block of South K Street by a 56-year-old man who called 911 to report that he’d shot someone.

His roommate, a 36-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police detained and later arrested the roommate. He was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault with a domestic violence enhancement.

It was not immediately clear what the men were fighting about or what led up to the shooting.

Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County.
