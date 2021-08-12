Man shot, critically injured by roommate in Tacoma

A man is suspected of shooting his roommate in the 5600 block of South K Street on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Tacoma Police Department

A man was shot and critically injured by his roommate Wednesday night, police said.

Officers were called about 8:20 p.m. to the 5600 block of South K Street by a 56-year-old man who called 911 to report that he’d shot someone.

His roommate, a 36-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police detained and later arrested the roommate. He was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault with a domestic violence enhancement.

It was not immediately clear what the men were fighting about or what led up to the shooting.

