Man shot, critically injured by roommate in Tacoma
A man was shot and critically injured by his roommate Wednesday night, police said.
Officers were called about 8:20 p.m. to the 5600 block of South K Street by a 56-year-old man who called 911 to report that he’d shot someone.
His roommate, a 36-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police detained and later arrested the roommate. He was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault with a domestic violence enhancement.
It was not immediately clear what the men were fighting about or what led up to the shooting.
