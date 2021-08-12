Crime

Deputies: Shooting in Graham leaves 1 man dead

A man died in a shooting Thursday afternoon at a home in the 9500 block of 254th Street East in Graham, deputies said.

Deputies could not confirm the age of the victim, or whether anyone had been detained.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Mountain Detachment was called to a report of a shooting around 1:10 p.m. Department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said deputies arrived at 1:30 p.m.

No more details about the incident were immediately available.

