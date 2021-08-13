Driver opens fire on another car on I-5 in Tacoma; troopers seek leads on shooter

Getty Images

A motorist was shot at by another driver Monday night while both drove south on Interstate 5 ahead of the ramp to westbound state Route 16, police said. The driver’s car was struck by gunfire but he was uninjured.

Detectives are seeking information to identify the fleeing driver.

A car described as a black Toyota with a luggage rack on its roof was traveling south on I-5 around 10:40 p.m., according to a Thursday news release from Washington State Patrol. The vehicle crossed several lanes from left to right, passing in front of a red Mazda and continuing toward the ramp to westbound Route 16.

When the Toyota came even with the Mazda, the driver reported seeing a man point an object at him, followed by the flash of a muzzle and two audible gunshots. According to the release, one bullet struck the Mazda’s rear passenger door. The Toyota continued west on Route 16.

The Toyota had a “Get in Go” sticker next to its rear license plate and a white sticker on the driver’s side, according to a description in the release. The year and make of the vehicle isn’t known.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Investigators believe the vehicle entered southbound Interstate 5 from Port of Tacoma Road several minutes before the shooting. Detectives asked anyone with more information to contact Detetctive Kevin Pratt at 253-538-3173.