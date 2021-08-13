Graham father shot to death by son was armed with a machete, deputies say

A 51-year-old father who deputies say was shot and killed by his son Thursday in Graham was armed during the incident, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said.

Moss said Thursday the 32-year-old son was released while the circumstances of the shooting were investigated. On Friday, Moss said the father was armed with a machete during the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Neither man has been identified. Moss said there was an argument before the shooting.

The sheriff’s department Mountain Detachment was called to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 9500 block of 254th Street East around 1:10 p.m. Thursday. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man dead inside the home.

Another family member was inside the home who witnessed part of what led to the shooting, Moss said. The son was initially detained on the scene and brought in to be interviewed. Moss said the son was compliant and later released.