Windows smashed at 2 Stadium District Asian restaurants in Tacoma

Police tape. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The windows of two Asian restaurants were broken Sunday night on North Tacoma Avenue in the Stadium District, according to police.

Alarms went off around 9:30 p.m. at Indo Asian Street Eatery and Moshi Moshi, both located in the 100 block of North Tacoma Avenue. Tacoma Police Department spokesperson Wendy Haddow said there was no sign of entry at either business.

The businesses are located in the same building and owned by one person. Haddow said a private security guard responded to the alarm, and nothing in the incident report indicated the restaurants were targeted.

The owner of the restaurants was in contact with investigators, Haddow said. She said the report did not mention if the businesses had security cameras.