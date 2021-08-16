Crime

Death of man in Tacoma parking lot being investigated as a homicide

Tacoma police are investigating after a man was found dead Monday morning.

Officers were called about 9 a.m. to the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1800 block of South 15th Street and found an unresponsive male. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have not released information about how the man died. No one is in custody.

The 39-year-old victim has not been identified.

This is the 18th homicide in the city so far this year.

Profile Image of Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
