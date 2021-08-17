Tacoma police report 3 shootings, 1 stabbing over the weekend

Three shootings and a stabbing were reported Sunday night and early Monday morning in Tacoma leaving three men and a dog injured, police said.

The stabbing was reported on South Tacoma Way, Tacoma Police Department spokesperson Wendy Haddow said in an email. Shootings were reported on South 38th Street, South D Street and South Montgomery Street. No one is in custody.

At around 6:15 p.m Sunday, police responded to a report of a person stabbed from behind by an unknown assailant in the 400 block of South Tacoma Way. The victim, 32, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The first shooting was reported around 10:10 p.m. as a drive-by in the 1300 block of South 38th Street, police said. A man told police someone in a vehicle shot at him. Haddow said no one was hit by gunfire and no property damage was found.

The second shooting was reported just before midnight in the 7800 block of South D Street. Haddow said two 19-year-old men and a 28-year-old man were driving together and passed around a vehicle stopped in the road. The vehicle the three men passed began to follow and fire shots at them.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Haddow said the driver of the vehicle being shot lost control and crashed into two unoccupied, parked cars. The vehicle was struck by bullets and one of the 19-year-old men sustained a minor injury from a bullet fragment.

Around 12:40 a.m. early Monday, a shooting was reported at a home in the 6400 block of South Montgomery Street. Haddow said a 34-year-old man inside was struck by gunfire from a vehicle that drove by the home. A dog was also hit by the gunfire.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Haddow said. The extent of the dog’s injuries was unknown.