Puyallup construction workers narrowly avoid being struck by suspected drunk driver

Puyallup police said a driver who they suspect was intoxicated blew through safety barriers at a construction zone and became lodged in a trench, Monday, August 16, 2021. Puyallup Police Department

A person Puyallup police suspect was driving while intoxicated Monday blew through safety barriers at a construction zone and became lodged in a trench.

Three workers down in the trench exited seconds before the car, a gray Honda, crashed, according to tweets posted to Puyallup Police Department’s Twitter account.

The driver was subjected to a breath test and was measured to have a blood alcohol content of 0.2%, according to the tweet. The legal limit in Washington is .08.

No more details about the incident were immediately available.