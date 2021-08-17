Crime
Puyallup construction workers narrowly avoid being struck by suspected drunk driver
A person Puyallup police suspect was driving while intoxicated Monday blew through safety barriers at a construction zone and became lodged in a trench.
Three workers down in the trench exited seconds before the car, a gray Honda, crashed, according to tweets posted to Puyallup Police Department’s Twitter account.
The driver was subjected to a breath test and was measured to have a blood alcohol content of 0.2%, according to the tweet. The legal limit in Washington is .08.
No more details about the incident were immediately available.
