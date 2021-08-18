Midland man arrested after shooting man taking back ATV traded for drugs, deputies say

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Midland man Wednesday after deputies say he shot and killed one of four men who came to his home to take back an ATV previously traded for drugs. Pierce County Sheriff's Department

A Midland man was arrested Wednesday after deputies say he shot and killed one of four men who came to his home to take back an ATV previously traded for drugs.

The man was booked into jail on charges of second degree murder, according to tweets posted to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Twitter account. Deputies said the man left his house Tuesday night in the 7400 block of 20th Avenue East when the four men arrived but soon returned and confronted them in the street. According to the tweets, the man fired multiple rounds and killed one of the men.

Reports of a shooting were called in around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 7400 block of 20th Avenue East, according to the tweets. When deputies arrived, they found a man dead on the street.

On further investigation, detectives determined the dead man and three others came to the home to take back an ATV that had been traded for drugs. Deputy Alex Richards told KOMO News a vehicle with a stolen trailer was driven to the home by the four men. Deputies are continuing to investigate.