Tacoma police arrest man suspected of setting family’s bathroom on fire after breaking in

Tacoma Police Department

Tacoma police arrested a man early Thursday after he reportedly broke into a family’s home overnight, locked himself in a bathroom and started a fire.

Officers went to a home around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East 58th Street for a report of a man who broke into a residence through the back door, according to tweets posted to Tacoma Police Department’s Twitter account.

Police soon learned the man had locked himself in a bathroom and started a fire. According to the tweet, officers were able to talk the 30-year-old suspect out of the bathroom.

The man was booked into jail for investigation of burglary and arson.

More details about the incident were not immediately available.

  Comments  
