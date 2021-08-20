2 men in stolen car killed in multi-vehicle crash in Tacoma

Two men were killed in a multi-vehicle crash at South Hosmer Street and South 86th Street in Tacoma on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Tacoma Police Department

Two men died Thursday night after the car they were in ran a red light and was struck by another vehicle, causing a multi-car crash, police said.

The victims have not been publicly identified.

They were traveling south on South Hosmer Street just before 8 p.m. in a stolen Honda Civic when they allegedly ran a red light at South 86th Street. Another car heading north clipped the Honda, causing it to spin and hit two other vehicles.

Both men in the Honda were pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

The Honda Civic was stolen Aug. 5 in Lakewood.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police said the men in the stolen car were believed to be speeding but it’s unknown how fast they were going.

“We believe speed was a factor,” police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said.

The northbound off-ramp to South Hosmer Street and the roadway between South 87th and South 84th streets were closed for about four hours during the investigation.