Man found dead in Tacoma parking lot has been identified

A man found dead in a Tacoma parking lot this week has been identified.

Dalvon Eugene Edwards Shinhoster, 39, was killed Monday in the 1800 block of South 15th Street, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

They have not determined a cause or manner of death.

Detectives said they are investigating the case as a homicide.

Officers were called about 9 a.m. to an apartment complex parking lot and found Shinhoster unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one has been arrested in connection with his death and police have not released details.

There have been 17 homicides in the city so far this year.