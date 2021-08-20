Man killed in Midland shooting while trying to take an ATV is identified

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was found dead following a home invasion robbery in Midland, Aug. 17, 2021. Pierce County Sheriff's Department

A man shot to death outside a Midland home while allegedly trying to take back an ATV he and his friends traded for drugs has been identified.

Ryan Douglas Irey, 34, of Tacoma, died Tuesday of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He and three other men took two separate vehicles and went to a house in the 7400 block of 20th Avenue East, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Their plan was to allegedly take back an ATV that had been given to a man in exchange for drugs.

The man who lived there initially left the home when Irey and his friends arrived, but confronted them in the street around 11:35 p.m.

Details about what happened during the confrontation have not been released, but Irey was shot. He was dead when deputies arrived on scene.

The man who lived in the home was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and booked into Pierce County Jail. He is expected to be arraigned Monday.

The three men with Irey fled before deputies arrived.