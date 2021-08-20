Crime
SWAT team deployed to South Hill after deputies come under fire Friday
Someone opened fire on Pierce County sheriff’s deputies Friday as they responded to a shots-fired call in South Hill.
No deputies were hit, the sheriff’s department reported on Twitter about 5:55 p.m.
A SWAT team was deployed to the 11500 block of 85th Avenue Court East, and sheriff’s negotiators were communicating with someone inside a home there, the department said.
The department urged people to avoid the area.
Comments