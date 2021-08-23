‘We’re still doing police work out here’ despite Pierce County Jail restrictions

Barely a month after resuming normal operations at Pierce County Jail, a COVID-19 outbreak means restrictions on who can be booked are back in place.

When the pandemic first hit in March 2020, jail officials limited bookings to violent offenders. On July 6, the jail again began booking all arrests.

But after 25 to 35 inmates tested positive for COVID last weekend, Corrections Bureau Chief Patti Jackson implemented the limitations once again.

An email sent Sunday to police chiefs in Pierce County said only mandatory misdemeanor offenses like DUI and serious felony arrests could be booked “barring exigent circumstances.”

People arrested on warrants for murder, homicide by abuse, manslaughter, first-degree assault, first-degree arson, burglary, rape, child rape, child molestation, kidnapping, child assault, possessing explosive devices and domestic violence can still be booked.

Police officials wanted to assure the public that arrests are still being made and suspected criminals will be held accountable.

“We’re still doing police work out here in the world,” sheriff’s spokesman Jeff Papen said. “We have different options to choose when arresting someone.”

Law enforcement officers typically have three options when arresting someone.

One is to book somebody into Pierce County Jail, where they will be held until they are arraigned or post bail. That option is the most restricted right now.

They can issue a criminal citation, where the person is given a court date and released from the scene.

Officers can also do an administrative booking at the jail, where people are fingerprinted and have their photograph taken. In those cases, they are then assigned a court date and released with a promise to appear later.

Arrests will still be made and cases will still be forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office for review and possible charges.

“We’re going to continue to make arrests, but we’re going to be selective about who we fill those (jail) beds with,” Papen said.