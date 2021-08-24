Crime

Tacoma police arrest man suspected of shooting man through window of home

Tacoma police arrested a man Monday night who they suspect fired gunshots into a home, striking a man inside.

Officers were called around 8:20 p.m. Monday to a report of a shooting near Nevada Avenue and Clark Place South, according to the Tacoma Police Department’s Twitter account. Police said a 39-year-old man shot through the window of a home and hit a 40-year-old man inside.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police arrested the 39-year-old man and booked him into jail for investigation of first degree assault.

More details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

