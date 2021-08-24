Pierce County deputies seek public’s help to find missing person

Silah Njiraini was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Monday at a bus stop in the 12500 block of Pacific Avenue South, Aug. 23, 2021. Pierce County Sheriff's Department

An Auburn man who deputies say is missing was last seen Monday afternoon on Pacific Avenue South in Parkland. The Pierce County Sheriff’s department is seeking help from the public to locate him.

Silah Njiraini was supposed to take a bus to his home in Auburn but never arrived, according to posts from the sheriff’s department’s social media accounts. Njiraini was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Monday at a bus stop in the 12500 block of Pacific Avenue South.

Deputies said Njiraini is vulnerable, and they are concerned for his safety. According to the posts, Njiraini is 29 years old and developmentally disabled, so he functions at the capacity of a 10-year-old. Deputies said he may be reluctant to ask for help but will respond if spoken to.

Njiraini was described as a Black man who is 5-foot-7, 165 pounds and has black, balding hair. He was last seen wearing a white and black sports top, gray shorts and black Nike shoes.

If you see Njiraini, deputies said to immediately call 911.