Deputies arrest Spanaway man suspected of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

Deputies arrested a Spanaway man early Monday morning who they suspect sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl.

The mother of the girl called 911 around 9 p.m. Sunday to report her daughter had just been sexually assaulted by a man who lived nearby, according to posts made to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

Deputies said when they arrived, they spoke with the mother and the victim, who pointed out where the suspect lived and provided a description of him.

Deputies went to the 57-year-old suspect’s house, according to the posts, but the man wouldn’t come to the door. Deputies said they made several announcements over a PA system and could see the man and another woman moving around inside.

The SWAT team was called to the scene and negotiators attempted to convince the man to come outside for several hours, according to the posts. It wasn’t until 2:55 a.m. Monday the man stepped outside the house and a SWAT team member tackled him.

The 57-year-old man was arrested and booked into jail for investigation of the second-degree rape of a child and “obstructing.” The woman inside the home, 49, was also arrested and booked for investigation of obstructing and rendering criminal assistance.