Caretakers who went missing with vulnerable adults arrested by Pierce County deputies

Getty Images

Deputies from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department arrested two caretakers Wednesday afternoon who they suspect kidnapped four vulnerable adults in their care.

Sisters Nicole Emanuel, 46, and Jessica Newkirk, 33, were both arrested and booked into jail for investigation of four counts of kidnapping and four counts of criminal mistreatment, sheriff’s department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said.

The sisters are contracted by the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services to care for four adults with varying physical and mental health issues at an adult family home in Spanaway. The group of six people were reported missing after they left a DSHS office in Tacoma in a rented minivan.

At the office, deputies previously said the caretakers were reporting concerns about the safety of their living arrangements.

A DSHS representative was not immediately available to comment.

“They didn’t feel like they were in any danger,” Moss said in a brief phone interview Wednesday. “She just made them get in the van.”

The caretakers and adults in their care were found at an Extended Stay America hotel on South 48th Street after a caretaker emailed DSHS, telling the office they were at a hotel in Tacoma, deputies said. Moss said that after individual interviews between investigators and the four vulnerable adults, it was determined the caretakers made them leave their group home in Spanaway.

The caretakers left the home with the adults as early as Friday, when Moss said family tried to visit the residence but found no one there.

Moss said the caretakers made the adults leave their cell phones at the house, so the adults weren’t able to contact their family while they were away. He said the four adults, who range in age from 44 to 63, had to sleep in the van for at least three nights. They weren’t able to shower or brush their teeth.