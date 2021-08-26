Tacoma police investigating homicide after shooting near gas station

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tacoma police are investigating after a Wednesday night shooting at a Shell gas station left one man dead and another injured.

Officers heard gunshots around midnight Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Sprague Avenue, according to a news release from the Tacoma Police Department. Minutes later, a 911 caller from 1400 South Sprague Avenue reported a disturbance and a victim on the ground.

At the gas station, police found two men with apparent gunshot wounds, police department spokesperson Shelbie Bond said. Both men were transported to the hospital. Police said one man later died at the hospital and the other is recovering.

Police said there are no outstanding persons of interest in the case. It is being investigated as a homicide.

Bond said she didn’t know what led up to the shooting. No other details about the incident were available.