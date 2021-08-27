Woman who stole millions from Pierce County Housing Authority sentenced to 4 years

A woman who pleaded guilty to stealing millions of dollars from the Pierce County Housing Authority when she worked there was sentenced Friday to more than four years in prison.

Cova Campbell stole nearly $7 million dollars by wiring money into her own accounts between March 2016 and July 2019 when she was working as the organization’s finance director. She pleaded guilty to the wire fraud in January.

U.S. District Judge Robert Bryan sentenced Campbell to 51 months in prison, the low end of sentencing guidelines for this kind of case. Former colleagues from the housing authority called for a maximum sentence of 20 years.

As part of her sentence, Campbell was ordered to pay restitution and will be on supervised release for three years following her prison term. Bryan recommended she take part in a substance abuse program while incarcerated.

Bryan said that in his more than 50 years as a judge, he had never come across as serious a wire fraud case as Campbell’s.

In court filings, prosecutors called Campbell’s crimes a “devastating” theft from vulnerable residents of Pierce County. Prosecutors wrote that the money she stole was meant to be used for low-income housing.

Instead, Campbell used the money to fund a “lavish” lifestyle, prosecutors wrote. She bought two cars, paid for a trip to Las Vegas, chartered a private jet, gambled and paid for other travel. According to court filings, she also bought land in Oklahoma and paid for improvements to her home in Lakewood.

To transfer the money, Campbell submitted false invoices that purported to charge the organization for services that weren’t actually performed, according to court filings.

Campbell, also known as Cova Hunter, was fired after a routine audit by the state Auditor’s Office revealed the theft. She had worked for the housing authority for more than 20 years.

The chair of the housing authority’s board of commissioners, Mark Martinez, spoke during the sentencing. He said he and others at the organization saw the effects of Campbell’s fraud on a daily basis.

“The ability of the authority to increase affordable housing within the near future was significantly impacted during the time when the county is in high need of affordable housing,” Martinez said.

The housing authority’s mission, according to its website is to provide “safe, decent, affordable housing and economic opportunity, free from discrimination.” A disclaimer on the site notes the organization has recently been in the news due to the “illegal actions of a former employee.” The notice states people who participate in its low income public housing programs or use its other services won’t be affected by the investigation.

Addressing the court, Campbell said she was ashamed to be sitting there Friday and had to take responsibility for her actions.

Judge Bryan called into question Campbell’s remorse about her crimes. He said restitution is one of the most important things in a case such as this one, but based on how much money Campbell owes, he thought it was highly unlikely she would ever be able to make substantial restitution.