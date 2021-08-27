Man found dead in abandoned Lakewood mobile home; police seek information

Charles Fiveash was found dead in abandoned mobile home in Lakewood on Aug. 14, 2021. Lakewood Police Department

Lakewood police are looking for information on a man found killed in an abandoned mobile home.

Officers were called Aug. 14 to the Karwan Mobile Home Park, 2621 84th St. S., after somebody found the body of 40-year-old Charles “Chipper” Fiveash.

His death was ruled a homicide but detectives declined Friday to release the cause of death.

Fiveash was last seen by friends July 20 while watching an NBA playoff game.

“We believe he was killed not too long after,” Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro said.

Fiveash knew people who live in the mobile home park, but he did not live there and it was not the last place he was seen.

The mobile home where he was found had been empty and red-tagged for quite a while.

The motive is unknown.

“He had some valuables there that makes us believe it was not a robbery,” Zaro said.

This is the fourth homicide in Lakewood this year.

Anyone with information on Fiveash’s whereabouts after July 20 or information on his death is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department’s tip line at 253-830-5064. Anonymous tipsters can call Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).