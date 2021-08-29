Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Adam Humphrey

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Adam Humphrey

Age: 34.

Description: 6-foot and 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: Registered as transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2007 for third-degree child rape in Whatcom County after sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. Convicted in 2011 for second-degree child rape in Whatcom County after sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: Humphrey completed a sex offender treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Donald Streich

Age: 40.

Description: 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: Registered as transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1998 for first-degree child molestation and first-degree attempted child molestation in Pierce County after sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy and a 10-year-old boy. Convicted in 2007 of sexual abuse of a minor in federal court after sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy and taking photos of a 7-year-old boy’s genitals while he slept.

Sex offender treatment: Streich did not participate in a sex offender treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.