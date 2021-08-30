Tacoma police investigating after armed robbery suspects flee, crash car

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tacoma police are investigating after three men robbed a man at gunpoint Sunday outside a convenience store near 1400 S. Sprague Ave.

Police said the three men fled the scene in a car, then shortly after crashed near the intersection of South 8th Street and South Sprague Avenue. TPD spokesperson Wendy Haddow said the suspects ran from their crashed vehicle. None were detained by police.

No injuries were reported during the robbery or crash, Haddow said.

Police were called around 8 p.m. Sunday to a report of a man robbed by men armed with guns. Haddow said the victim stepped out of his car to walk into the convenience store when a vehicle pulled up. She said three men robbed him, then got back in the car and drove away.

After crashing at an intersection, Haddow said, the suspects left the car and ran from the scene.

Police found two guns nearby, and the suspects’ vehicle was impounded for a search warrant, Haddow said.