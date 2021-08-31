Crime

Bonney Lake man calls 911 to report he shot a home intruder, deputies say

Pierce County Sheriff's Department

A Bonney Lake man called 911 Tuesday morning to tell police he shot an intruder inside his home. The man shot was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies responded about 11:10 a.m. to the 3200 block of 214th Avenue East near Bonney Lake after a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots coming from a neighbor’s house, according to posts on the department’s Facebook page.

Minutes later, another person called 911 and said he had shot an intruder inside his home, according to the post.

At the scene, deputies found a man inside the house with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Peter Talbot
Peter Talbot
Peter Talbot covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. He started with The News Tribune in 2021. Before that, he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at Indiana University. In college, he worked as an intern at NPR in Washington, D.C. He also interned for the Oregonian and the Tampa Bay Times.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service