Bonney Lake man calls 911 to report he shot a home intruder, deputies say

Pierce County Sheriff's Department

A Bonney Lake man called 911 Tuesday morning to tell police he shot an intruder inside his home. The man shot was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies responded about 11:10 a.m. to the 3200 block of 214th Avenue East near Bonney Lake after a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots coming from a neighbor’s house, according to posts on the department’s Facebook page.

Minutes later, another person called 911 and said he had shot an intruder inside his home, according to the post.

At the scene, deputies found a man inside the house with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

