1 killed in double shooting outside Lakewood tattoo parlor

Two men were shot outside a tattoo parlor in Lakewood Thursday night, one of them fatally.

Police were called just after 6 p.m. to the 10200 block of Bridgeport Way and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One was taken to an area hospital, where he died. The other is expected to survive.

“When officers got there, it was kind of chaos,” Police Chief Mike Zaro said. “We’re still trying to piece together exactly what happened and what everybody did.”

He was unsure how many people were involved in the melee, but said it was “several.”

A woman was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault. No one has been arrested in connection with the homicide.

“We think there were multiple people who fired” guns, Zaro said.

It was not immediately clear what started the fight but detectives believe everybody involved knew each other.