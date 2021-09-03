3 injured in 3 separate shootings in Tacoma

Getty Images

Three people were injured in three separate shootings in Tacoma early Friday, police said.

The first occurred at Memo’s Mexican Food, a popular late-night restaurant in the 1700 block of Sixth Avenue.

Two men in separate vehicles got into a fight about 12:50 a.m. while waiting in the drive-thru line.

“One person stepped out of a car and shot one round into another car,” police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said.

The victim, a 35-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the chest. He is expected to survive.

The suspect fled before officers arrived, and no one has been arrested.

About 1:20 a.m., a 21-year-old woman was walking on the north side of Sixth Avenue near North Anderson Street when gunshots rang out from the south.

A bullet grazed the woman’s neck but she was not seriously injured.

“She’s not believed to be the intended target,” Haddow said.

Few details are known about the last shooting, which is being investigated by Puyallup Tribal Police.

A man with a gunshot wound to his back walked into a business at East 28th and East Portland streets seeking help.

Detectives have not said where the man was shot, what his condition is or what led up to the shooting.