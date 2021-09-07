Tacoma police investigating homicide after woman found dead near Pacific Avenue

Tacoma police are investigating a woman’s death as a homicide after her body was found Monday near Pacific Avenue.

Officers responded about 3 p.m. to the 9700 block of Pacific Avenue for a report of a woman’s body on the ground, according to posts on the Tacoma Police Department’s Twitter account.

The 40-year-old woman was declared dead on the scene, according to the posts. No more details about the incident were immediately available.

The investigation into the woman’s death is ongoing.

Just before 3:00 pm TPD and TFD responded to the 9700 block of Pacific Avenue for reports of a body of a female on the ground. The 40-year-old female was declared deceased on scene. Detectives and crime scene technicians responded. This is being investigated as a homicide. pic.twitter.com/Oy1RnRqWmJ — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) September 7, 2021

