Crime
Tacoma police investigating homicide after woman found dead near Pacific Avenue
Tacoma police are investigating a woman’s death as a homicide after her body was found Monday near Pacific Avenue.
Officers responded about 3 p.m. to the 9700 block of Pacific Avenue for a report of a woman’s body on the ground, according to posts on the Tacoma Police Department’s Twitter account.
The 40-year-old woman was declared dead on the scene, according to the posts. No more details about the incident were immediately available.
The investigation into the woman’s death is ongoing.
