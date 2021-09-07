Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma police investigating homicide after woman found dead near Pacific Avenue

Tacoma police are investigating a woman’s death as a homicide after her body was found Monday near Pacific Avenue.

Officers responded about 3 p.m. to the 9700 block of Pacific Avenue for a report of a woman’s body on the ground, according to posts on the Tacoma Police Department’s Twitter account.

The 40-year-old woman was declared dead on the scene, according to the posts. No more details about the incident were immediately available.

The investigation into the woman’s death is ongoing.

Profile Image of Peter Talbot
Peter Talbot
Peter Talbot covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. He started with The News Tribune in 2021. Before that, he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at Indiana University. In college, he worked as an intern at NPR in Washington, D.C. He also interned for the Oregonian and the Tampa Bay Times.
