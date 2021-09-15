Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma Puyallup Logo
Tacoma Gateway Logo

Crime

Deputies find body inside Auburn home following hours-long standoff with suspect

King County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a body Tuesday in an Auburn home after a standoff with a suspect who was inside.

Deputies responded to the 4200 block of South 290th Street about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, sheriff’s office spokesperson Sgt. Tim Meyer said. He said the office’s SWAT team was deployed to respond to the incident. The male suspect was arrested outside after an hours-long standoff.

It’s unclear how the victim found inside the home died.

Meyer did not have information to release about what led up to the standoff. It’s unclear how it was resolved. Meyer said the incident is still being investigated.

Deputies responded to the same location for a dispute earlier Tuesday and left before being called back to the scene.

Indigenous Affairs

Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Peter Talbot
Peter Talbot
Peter Talbot covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. He started with The News Tribune in 2021. Before that, he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at Indiana University. In college, he worked as an intern at NPR in Washington, D.C. He also interned for the Oregonian and the Tampa Bay Times.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Crime

3 dead after shooting, head-on crash in Auburn

September 13, 2021 8:02 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service