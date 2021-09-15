Deputies find body inside Auburn home following hours-long standoff with suspect

King County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a body Tuesday in an Auburn home after a standoff with a suspect who was inside.

Deputies responded to the 4200 block of South 290th Street about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, sheriff’s office spokesperson Sgt. Tim Meyer said. He said the office’s SWAT team was deployed to respond to the incident. The male suspect was arrested outside after an hours-long standoff.

It’s unclear how the victim found inside the home died.

Meyer did not have information to release about what led up to the standoff. It’s unclear how it was resolved. Meyer said the incident is still being investigated.

Deputies responded to the same location for a dispute earlier Tuesday and left before being called back to the scene.

