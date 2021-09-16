Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Man armed with machete breaks into building in Parkland during standoff with deputies

A man armed with a machete broke into a building in Parkland on Thursday morning, prompting deputies to close down a portion of 131st Street South while trying to communicate with him, Sept. 16, 2021.
A man wielding a machete broke into a building Thursday morning in Parkland, prompting Pierce County sheriff’s deputies to close down a portion of a nearby road while trying to communicate with him.

Deputies were on the scene around 11:30 a.m. Thursday on 131st Street South between Pacific Avenue South and A Street South, according to a social media post from the department.

It’s unclear what building the man broke into or if anyone else was inside.

Deputies closed down part of 131st South between Pacific Avenue South and A Street South while responding to the incident. Deputies advised people to avoid the area.

Peter Talbot
Peter Talbot covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. He started with The News Tribune in 2021. Before that, he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at Indiana University. In college, he worked as an intern at NPR in Washington, D.C. He also interned for the Oregonian and the Tampa Bay Times.
3 dead after shooting, head-on crash in Auburn

September 13, 2021 8:02 AM
