Man armed with machete breaks into building in Parkland during standoff with deputies

A man wielding a machete broke into a building Thursday morning in Parkland, prompting Pierce County sheriff’s deputies to close down a portion of a nearby road while trying to communicate with him.

Deputies were on the scene around 11:30 a.m. Thursday on 131st Street South between Pacific Avenue South and A Street South, according to a social media post from the department.

It’s unclear what building the man broke into or if anyone else was inside.

Deputies closed down part of 131st South between Pacific Avenue South and A Street South while responding to the incident. Deputies advised people to avoid the area.

