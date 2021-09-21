Federal Way police shoot, injure man after attempted carjackings

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Federal Way police shot and injured a man Monday afternoon who pointed a gun at officers. Police said the man tried to carjack several vehicles while fleeing from police before he pointed his gun at them.

The man, in his 30s, was transported to Harborview Medical Center and is expected to survive, Federal Way Police said.

Police responded about 3:30 p.m. Monday to a report of an attempted carjacking at the Elephant Car Wash on Pacific Highway South, according to a news release from Federal Way Police Department. The man ran from police toward The Commons mall and tried unsuccessfully to carjack a vehicle in the parking lot of a Panera Bread.

The man crossed South 320th Street and again tried to carjack a vehicle, this time turning and pointing his gun at police, according to the news release. Police shot the man and provided first-aid until medics arrived.

Police said no officers or civilians were injured during the incident and a gun was recovered at the scene.

Officers who were involved will be placed on administrative leave and the Valley Independent Investigation Team will review the shooting.

Male suspect displaying a weapon shot by law enforcement at S 320th St and 23rd Ave S. No others injured. Please avoid the area as the investigation is conducted. — Federal Way Police (@FedWayPD) September 20, 2021