Crime

Police find man with gunshot wound to head in South Tacoma

Tacoma police found a man early Monday morning who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Police said it was unknown how he was shot, but the man is expected to survive his injuries.

A 911 caller reported seeing a man on the sidewalk at 3:20 a.m. Monday in the 5400 block of Burlington Way, Tacoma Police Department spokesperson Wendy Haddow said in an email Tuesday.

Haddow said officers located a 38-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to the hospital and was expected to live.

How the man was shot remains unknown due to his injuries, Haddow said.

Peter Talbot
