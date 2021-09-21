Police find man with gunshot wound to head in South Tacoma

Tacoma police found a man early Monday morning who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Police said it was unknown how he was shot, but the man is expected to survive his injuries.

A 911 caller reported seeing a man on the sidewalk at 3:20 a.m. Monday in the 5400 block of Burlington Way, Tacoma Police Department spokesperson Wendy Haddow said in an email Tuesday.

Haddow said officers located a 38-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to the hospital and was expected to live.

How the man was shot remains unknown due to his injuries, Haddow said.