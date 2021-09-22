Tacoma police find woman fatally shot in car

Tacoma police said officers found a woman early Wednesday morning fatally shot in a car at South 47th and Pine streets, Sept. 22, 2021. Tacoma Police Department

Tacoma police said officers found a woman early Wednesday morning shot in a car. Police said officers took measures to save the woman’s life but she was declared dead on the scene.

Officers from Tacoma Police Department responded about 4:40 a.m. to South 47th and Pine streets for someone shot in a car, according to a tweet from the police department.

In the driver’s seat of the car, police found a 42-year-old woman who was unresponsive, according to the tweet. She was declared dead.

Details of the circumstances of the woman’s death were not immediately available Wednesday morning.

Police said an investigation of her death was ongoing.

