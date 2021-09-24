Man arrested after deputies say he stalked Graham high school teacher

Deputies from Pierce County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 23-year-old man Thursday for investigation of felony stalking of a teacher at Graham-Kapowsin High School, Sept. 23, 2021. Pierce County Sheriff's Department

A 23-year-old man was arrested Thursday after deputies said he trespassed multiple times at Graham-Kapowsin High School in Graham. The man is accused of stalking a teacher.

The man was arrested about 11 a.m. where he works and was booked into jail on suspicion of felony stalking, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said. The News Tribune typically does not name suspects until criminal charges are filed.

He was arrested after a school resource officer received an email Tuesday about the school having issues with the man “constantly” trespassing, Moss said. He said the man was not allowed to be at the school due to a prior conviction.

It isn’t the first time the school district has run into problems with the 23-year-old.

In 2015, when he would have been a teenager, the man was caught on school grounds with a knife, a fake gun, duct tape and a blond wig, Moss said. He said that at the time, police believed the supplies were meant to be used for a sexual assault.

A spokesperson from Bethel School District would not say if the man was a former student due to the “sensitive nature” of the incident.

“We are always thankful for our school resource officers and the hard work they do each day keeping our staff, students and community safe,” spokesperson Doug Boyles said in an email.

On Monday, the man walked onto school grounds around 2:20 p.m, Moss said. He said the man was seen by multiple people and caught on video.

Moss said the man walked into an art class and asked a teacher for help fixing a ring. The teacher didn’t recognize him and helped the man. While escorting him out of the school, other staff informed her that the man was not allowed there.