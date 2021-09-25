Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Raymond Patee Pierce County Sheriff's Department

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Raymond Patee

Age: 36.

Description: 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: Registered as transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Adjudicated in 2001 for sexual battery by restraint in California for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy multiple times. Convicted in 2004 of first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy on several occasions.

Sex offender treatment: Patee did not complete the sex offender treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Michael Sheehan

Age: 66.

Description: 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes.

Where registered to live: 1700 block of 193rd Avenue Court Southwest, Lakebay

Criminal history: Convicted in 1992 of second-degree criminal trespass in King County for peering in the window of a 17-year-old girl while she was undressing. Convicted in 2004 of second-degree burglary with sexual motivation in King County for looking in the window of a 28-year-old woman who was naked and getting dressed in her bedroom. Convicted in 2007 of three counts of voyeurism in King County for peering in the windows of women’s residences who were age 62, 28 and 26. The women were in their bathrooms or in a state of undress when Sheehan was looking at them.

Sex offender treatment: Sheehan completed a sex offender treatment program while incarcerated for his most recent sex offense.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Bradley Ward

Age: 49.

Description: 5-foot-8 and 300 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: 4100 block of 200th Street East, Spanaway

Criminal history: Convicted in 1989 of indecent liberties in Snohomish County for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl. Convicted in 1989 of two counts of indecent exposure for exposing himself to two women. Stipulated in 1991 to being a sexually violent predator and was civilly committed to the Special Commitment Center on McNeil Island.

Sex offender treatment: Ward participated in a sex offender treatment program while at the Special Commitment Center.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.