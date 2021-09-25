Man fatally shot in Tacoma

A man was shot to death Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, near East 38th Street and McKinley Avenue. Tacoma Police Department

A man was fatally shot in Tacoma early Saturday, police said.

Officers were called about 1:30 a.m. to East 38th Street and McKinley Avenue by residents who called 911 to report hearing gunshots.

The 32-year-old victim, who has not been publicly identified, was found in the area.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one has been arrested.

This is the third homicide in Tacoma in a week, and the 23rd this year.

This story was originally published September 25, 2021 9:28 AM.