Woman shot to death while driving in Tacoma has been identified

A woman who was shot to death while driving in Tacoma has been identified.

Soohui Kim, 42, died Wednesday of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Several people called 911 about 4:40 a.m. Wednesday to report gunshots and a woman possibly shot in a vehicle at South 47th and Pine streets.

When officers arrived, they found Kim’s car crashed into a pole on the south side of the road.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have not said whether Kim is believed to be the intended target of the shooting, or released a possible motive.

No arrests have been made.

This story was originally published September 25, 2021 10:06 AM.

Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
