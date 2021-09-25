Detectives investigating fatal shooting in Buckley

Detectives were investigating a fatal shooting in Buckley early Saturday.

It was about 2:25 a.m. when Pierce County sheriff’s deputies were called to 272nd Avenue East just north of Highway 410.

They found a man dead from a gunshot wound, Sgt. Darren Moss said.

No other details were immediately available, including what led up to the shooting and whether other people were present.

Investigators are interviewing the people who called 911. No one has been arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This story was originally published September 25, 2021 11:52 AM.