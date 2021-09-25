Rash of homicides in Tacoma and Pierce County — is it worse or the same as the past?

There have been 49 homicides across Tacoma and Pierce County so far this year.

If you think that feels like a lot, you’re not wrong. The overall trend is similar to last year though slightly higher. It’s exacerbated by a recent rash of shootings driving up the numbers in recent weeks.

Last year’s homicide tally was 45 at this point, and 59 total. Detectives from several agencies are concerned about the numbers but don’t have answers as to what keeps driving up violent crime in the region.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department and Lakewood police have already surpassed their homicide count from 2020. The Sheriff’s Department is at 17 this year compared to 16, and Lakewood is at six compared to five last year.

Puyallup is holding steady at the same number (2) while Tacoma and Fife police (1) are both behind where they were at this time last year.

“I think it’s terrible,” sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss said. “We don’t want to see our crime rates increase on any specific crime but to have homicides increasing is not good for our community.”

He wasn’t sure why there have been more homicides this year but said investigators continue to work tirelessly, seeking justice for the victims.

More than half of the homicides, or 76 percent, were shootings. There were also six stabbings, two fatal beatings and one death where somebody was deliberately run over with a car. Medical examiners have not yet determined the cause of death in three cases.

Domestic violence deaths seemed to be a factor this year, claiming eight victims in Tacoma, Lakewood and unincorporated Pierce County.

There have also been three fatal police shootings this year. The first was Jan. 25 outside a Graham mobile home after a 50-year-old man rushed at a deputy with a knife. Another was June 25 when Fife officers and state troopers killed a man suspected of stealing a truck, leading police on a brief pursuit and striking a patrol car. The last was Sept. 5 in Lakewood when officers fired at a man accused of firing rounds at police.

Law enforcement officials could not point to a specific reason for why homicides still seem to trending high, but some said the COVID-19 pandemic could play a role.

“This year is better and things are getting somewhat back to normal, but we still have the long-term effects of COVID,” said Tacoma police spokeswoman Shelbie Boyd. “It’s been a trying time across the nation and Tacoma is no better.”

Last year, Tacoma had 32 homicides, the highest number since 1994 when there were 33. As of Saturday, there had been 23 homicides in the city this year.

“We’re behind this year,” Boyd said. “We hope the trend continues in a downward trajectory and we end with fewer homicides than last year.”

This story was originally published September 25, 2021 2:27 PM.