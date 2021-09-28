Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Crime

Deputies investigating fatal hit-and-run in Pierce County

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating Tuesday after a woman was killed in an early morning hit-and-run on 200th Street East near Spanaway.

Deputies from Pierce County Sheriff’s Department responded about 6:30 a.m. after a woman’s body was reported in the middle of the road at 200th Street East and 42nd Avenue East, department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said.

The woman has not been identified.

Moss said deputies believe the woman was hit by two different vehicles. A witness saw a box truck run over the woman while she was already on the ground and continue driving. Moss said no one witnessed the initial incident that led to the woman lying in the middle of the road.

200th Street East was closed between 42nd Avenue East and 44th Avenue Court East while police continued to investigate the incident.

Profile Image of Peter Talbot
Peter Talbot
Peter Talbot covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. He started with The News Tribune in 2021. Before that, he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at Indiana University. In college, he worked as an intern at NPR in Washington, D.C. He also interned for the Oregonian and the Tampa Bay Times.
