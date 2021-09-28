Deputies investigating fatal hit-and-run in Pierce County

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating Tuesday after a woman was killed in an early morning hit-and-run on 200th Street East near Spanaway.

Deputies from Pierce County Sheriff’s Department responded about 6:30 a.m. after a woman’s body was reported in the middle of the road at 200th Street East and 42nd Avenue East, department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said.

The woman has not been identified.

Moss said deputies believe the woman was hit by two different vehicles. A witness saw a box truck run over the woman while she was already on the ground and continue driving. Moss said no one witnessed the initial incident that led to the woman lying in the middle of the road.

200th Street East was closed between 42nd Avenue East and 44th Avenue Court East while police continued to investigate the incident.

️ 200th St E is closed at address 4224 (between 42nd Ave E & 44th Ave Ct E). Police are on scene investigating. We will update this post when the road is open again. pic.twitter.com/tlCqzHpbpQ — Pierce County, Wash. (@PierceCo) September 28, 2021