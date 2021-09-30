Missing Tennessee child believed to have been taken to Tacoma, authorities say

12-year-old Treyvier Cureaux was reported missing at about 11 p.m. Wednesday by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Officials believe his non-custodial father, Larant Cureaux, took him to Tacoma. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

A child was reported missing late Wednesday in Clarksville, Tennessee. Officials believe the boy’s non-custodial father took him to Tacoma, and authorities are asking the public to help locate them.

Treyvier Cureaux, 12, was reported missing at about 11 p.m. Wednesday by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, according to a tweet from the bureau. Officials said Cureaux is believed to be with 34-year-old Larant Cureaux, who has been charged with kidnapping.

Cureaux is described as 5-foot-1 and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His father, Larant, is described as 5-foot-11 and 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials asked people who spot the two or have information about where they are to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 931-645-8477.

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find 12-year-old Treyvier Cureaux, who is missing from Clarksville and believed to be with his non-custodial father, 34-year-old Larant Cureaux, who has been charged with kidnapping and is believed to have taken Treyvier to Tacoma, WA. pic.twitter.com/WWwQiZBez3 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 30, 2021

