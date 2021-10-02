Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Nicholas Lintz Pierce County Sheriff's Department

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Nicholas Lintz

Age: 29.

Description: 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds, with red hair and green eyes.

Where registered to live: 10100 block of Barnes Lane South, Tacoma

Criminal history: Convicted in 2011 of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in King County for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. Lintz was originally charged with second-degree child rape but pleaded guilty to the amended charge. Convicted in 2013 of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in King County for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl while on supervision for his previous sex offense. Lintz was originally charged with third-degree rape but pleaded guilty to the amended charge.

Sex offender treatment: Lintz has participated in a sex offender treatment program.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Vol Lam

Age: 49.

Description: 5-foot-4 and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: Registered as transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Pleaded guilty in 2015 to third-degree rape and two counts of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a woman after grabbing her while she was walking near St. Joseph Medical Center and throwing her to the ground, and for attempting to sexually assault a woman who came to help. Pleaded guilty in 2020 to two counts of felony indecent exposure with sexual motivation in Pierce County for exposing himself and masturbating in public view near two women’s houses. Convicted in 2021 for felony indecent exposure in Pierce County for exposing himself and masturbating in public view.

Sex offender treatment: Lam has not participated in a sex offender treatment program.

