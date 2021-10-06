Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma Puyallup Logo
Tacoma Gateway Logo

Crime

Woman hit by gunfire while inside Tacoma home in drive-by shooting

File.
File. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A drive-by shooting in Tacoma on Tuesday seriously injured a woman who was inside a home nearby, police said.

Tacoma Police Department officers responded at about 10:20 p.m. to the 8400 block of Tacoma Avenue South for a report of a drive-by shooting with multiple shots fired, according to a tweet from the department.

Police said a 56-year-old woman was inside a residence in the area when she was struck by gunfire during the shooting. She was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

It’s unclear if the home was targeted. More details about the shooting were not immediately available Wednesday morning.

Indigenous Affairs

Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This story was originally published October 6, 2021 7:29 AM.

Profile Image of Peter Talbot
Peter Talbot
Peter Talbot covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. He started with The News Tribune in 2021. Before that, he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at Indiana University. In college, he worked as an intern at NPR in Washington, D.C. He also interned for the Oregonian and the Tampa Bay Times.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service