Crime
Woman hit by gunfire while inside Tacoma home in drive-by shooting
A drive-by shooting in Tacoma on Tuesday seriously injured a woman who was inside a home nearby, police said.
Tacoma Police Department officers responded at about 10:20 p.m. to the 8400 block of Tacoma Avenue South for a report of a drive-by shooting with multiple shots fired, according to a tweet from the department.
Police said a 56-year-old woman was inside a residence in the area when she was struck by gunfire during the shooting. She was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
It’s unclear if the home was targeted. More details about the shooting were not immediately available Wednesday morning.
This story was originally published October 6, 2021 7:29 AM.
Comments