Shooting at Lakewood apartment complex injures 2 teenagers

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A shooting Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in Lakewood left two teenagers injured, police said.

A 14-year-old was critically injured in the shooting and transported to the hospital, Lakewood Police Department spokesperson Lt. Chris Lawler said. He said the teenager’s condition was listed as stable early Wednesday morning.

Police responded at about 6 p.m. to an apartment complex at 8119 29th Avenue Court South, Lawler said. He said a man arrived there in a vehicle, got out and started shooting into one of the apartments. He said other apartments weren’t targeted in the shooting.

The 14-year-old boy was standing in the doorway of the apartment and was struck by gunfire multiple times, Lawler said. Inside the apartment, a 17-year-old was grazed by a bullet. Lawler said she was transported to the hospital but is OK.

Police are continuing to investigate.

