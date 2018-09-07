How do charter schools work?

Tumwater teachers wave signs and get honks of support at Littlerock Road and Trosper Road on Thursday morning. Teachers have been on strike since Saturday, and now the Tumwater School District has filed an injunction to get them back to work.
Hundreds of Tacoma teachers gathered at Mt. Tahoma High School Tuesday night and voted to go on strike. At the same time, the Puyallup School Board met after the first day of school had already been canceled.
A kindergarten teacher at Alhambra Primary School in Illinois explains the strategies she uses to set up a safe learning environment for her new students. The school had its first day of kindergarten on Aug. 16.
Teachers across the country have been walking out of their classrooms demanding higher wages and better funding for their schools. The National Center for Education Statistics reported the states with the highest and lowest paid teachers.
