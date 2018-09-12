Judge orders end to Tumwater teachers strike

Thurston County Superior Court Judge Chris Lanese rules in favor of the Tumwater School District's request for an injunction to end the week-long teachers strike, but stops short of setting a return date.
Amid the din of a striking teachers rally outside district offices on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, Tacoma school officials outline the compensation package offered during the latest bargaining session at a press conference.
Tumwater teachers wave signs and get honks of support at Littlerock Road and Trosper Road on Thursday morning. Teachers have been on strike since Saturday, and now the Tumwater School District has filed an injunction to get them back to work.
Hundreds of Tacoma teachers gathered at Mt. Tahoma High School Tuesday night and voted to go on strike. At the same time, the Puyallup School Board met after the first day of school had already been canceled.
A kindergarten teacher at Alhambra Primary School in Illinois explains the strategies she uses to set up a safe learning environment for her new students. The school had its first day of kindergarten on Aug. 16.
Teachers across the country have been walking out of their classrooms demanding higher wages and better funding for their schools. The National Center for Education Statistics reported the states with the highest and lowest paid teachers.
