School closed Friday as teacher strike hits day 7, progress of negotiations unclear

Tacoma schools will be closed Friday as a continuing teacher strike reaches its seventh day.
Negotiators for the school district and the Tacoma Education Association met throughout the day in bargaining sessions, while teachers held a rally at People’s Park in the city’s Hilltop neighborhood.
It was not clear Thursday whether school district leaders altered the offer they submitted Wednesday. They contend it would raise teacher salaries by 12.45 percent. Teachers said Wednesday that those number were inflated by the shifting of “professional days” into the base pay rate. Professional days are used by teachers for educational development and other activities outside the classroom.
Angel Morton, TEA president, said late Thursday that she was waiting to hear reports from the union’s bargaining team. Reportedly, union negotiators presented a counter-offer to district leaders Wednesday evening. Details of that proposal and the district’s response were not clear Friday, and negotiations are not open to the public.
“I don’t know where things stand,” Morton said.
Wednesday, the district announced that district buildings would open for employees who wished to return to work, including teachers, noting that teachers who reported to work before school formally begins would receive extra pay.
Union leaders denounced the move as a strike-breaking tactic and urged members not to cross picket lines.
It was also unclear Thursday whether the school district would pursue a legal injunction against striking teachers in Pierce County Superior Court. School district spokesman Dan Voelpel said it was an “option under consideration.” The district sought and obtained a similar injunction in 2011, which led to a legal ruling against teachers. The 2011 strike ended after then-Gov. Chris Gregoire called the parties together for a closed-door mediation.
“I hope they don’t go to court tomorrow,” Morton said. “I just hate all this stuff they’re throwing at the wall to see if it sticks.”
