Attention, college-bound students: Applications now open for $5,000 scholarship

Five college-bound students will be awarded $5,000 each to help pay for their college educations in the 2019-20 school year.
Applications opened Tuesday for the second-annual Freestone Future Leaders Scholarship, created by Seattle-based wealth management firm Freestone Capital Management.
“We understand the challenges of paying for college, and we want to help more students pursue their dreams and benefit their communities,” Freestone senior partner Erik Morgan said in a press release.
All graduating high school seniors or current undergraduate college students are eligible to apply. Students must be full-time in a two-year or four-year college university and live in Washington, Oregon or California.
Any major can apply. There is no GPA restriction.
The application is available online at freestonecapital.com and requires a 500-word essay and a letter of recommendation. The deadline to apply is April 1, 2019.
Recipients of the scholarship will be announced on May 8.
Freestone Capital Management creates financial plans and strategies for its clients. The scholarship is part of the firm’s commitment to provide $100,000 to 20 students over a four-year period.
Comments