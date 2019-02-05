Here are the schools closed or starting late Tuesday due to snow and icy roads

Annie Wright Schools: Two hours late
Bellarmine Prep: Closed
Bethel School District: Two hours late, buses on snow routes
Bates Technical College: All campuses closed
Carbonado School District: Closed
Clover Park School District: Two hours late, no preschool or out-of-district transportation
Cascade Christian Schools: Two hours late, no morning kindergarten or preschool. Childcare opens at 7:30 a.m.
Charles Wright Academy: Two hours late, no morning bus
Chief Leschi Schools: Two hours late
Clover Park Technical College: Two hours late. Classes begin at 10 a.m.
Eatonville School District: Two hours late, no preschool or out-of-district transportation
Enumclaw School District: Closed
Fife School District: Closed
Franklin Pierce School District: Three hours late, no out-of-district transportation
Lakewood School District: Closed
Lake Tapps Christian School: Closed
Orting School District: Closed
Peninsula School District: Two hours late
Puyallup School District: Two hours late, no morning preschool
Pierce College: Two hours late
Steilacoom School District: Two hours late, no preschool or out-of-district transportation
Sumner School District: Closed
Tacoma Public Schools: Two hours late, no morning preschool, buses on snow route, no out-of-district transportation
University Place School District: Two hours late no preschool or out-of-district transportation
