Education

Here are the schools closed or starting late Tuesday due to snow and icy roads

By Stacia Glenn

February 05, 2019 08:04 AM

Annie Wright Schools: Two hours late

Bellarmine Prep: Closed

Bethel School District: Two hours late, buses on snow routes

Bates Technical College: All campuses closed

Carbonado School District: Closed

Clover Park School District: Two hours late, no preschool or out-of-district transportation

Cascade Christian Schools: Two hours late, no morning kindergarten or preschool. Childcare opens at 7:30 a.m.

Charles Wright Academy: Two hours late, no morning bus

Chief Leschi Schools: Two hours late

Clover Park Technical College: Two hours late. Classes begin at 10 a.m.

Eatonville School District: Two hours late, no preschool or out-of-district transportation

Enumclaw School District: Closed

Fife School District: Closed

Franklin Pierce School District: Three hours late, no out-of-district transportation

Lakewood School District: Closed

Lake Tapps Christian School: Closed

Orting School District: Closed

Peninsula School District: Two hours late

Puyallup School District: Two hours late, no morning preschool

Pierce College: Two hours late

Steilacoom School District: Two hours late, no preschool or out-of-district transportation

Sumner School District: Closed

Tacoma Public Schools: Two hours late, no morning preschool, buses on snow route, no out-of-district transportation

University Place School District: Two hours late no preschool or out-of-district transportation

  Comments  