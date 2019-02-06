Check which schools in Pierce County are starting late or still closed Wednesday

Two days after a storm dropped more than 2 1/2 inches of snow around Tacoma, several school districts in Pierce County are still delayed or closed Wednesday.
Here’s the list:
Annie Wright Schools: Two hours late
Bethel School District: Two hours late
Cascade Christian Schools: Two hours late
Clover Park Technical College: Two hours late
Enumclaw School District: Two hours late, no morning preschool, buses on snow routes.
Fife School District: Two hours late, no morning preschool, no out-of-district transportation.
Lake Tapps Christian School: Closed
Lakewood School District: Two hours late
Life Christian Academy: Opens at 10 a.m., no morning preschool.
Orting School District: Two hours late, no morning preschool, buses on snow routes.
Puyallup School District: Two hours late, no morning preschool.
Sumner-Bonney Lake School District: Closed
Tacoma Public Schools: Two hours late
