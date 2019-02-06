Education

Check which schools in Pierce County are starting late or still closed Wednesday

By Stacia Glenn

February 06, 2019 08:06 AM

Two days after a storm dropped more than 2 1/2 inches of snow around Tacoma, several school districts in Pierce County are still delayed or closed Wednesday.

Here’s the list:

Annie Wright Schools: Two hours late

Bethel School District: Two hours late

Cascade Christian Schools: Two hours late

Clover Park Technical College: Two hours late

Enumclaw School District: Two hours late, no morning preschool, buses on snow routes.

Fife School District: Two hours late, no morning preschool, no out-of-district transportation.

Lake Tapps Christian School: Closed

Lakewood School District: Two hours late

Life Christian Academy: Opens at 10 a.m., no morning preschool.

Orting School District: Two hours late, no morning preschool, buses on snow routes.

Puyallup School District: Two hours late, no morning preschool.

Sumner-Bonney Lake School District: Closed

Tacoma Public Schools: Two hours late

Stacia Glenn

Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.

  Comments  